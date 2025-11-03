 Sportvot x FPJ: Gorilla Samash Trophy 2025 Witness Thrilling Action
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSportvot x FPJ: Gorilla Samash Trophy 2025 Witness Thrilling Action

Sportvot x FPJ: Gorilla Samash Trophy 2025 Witness Thrilling Action

GORILLA SAMASH TROPHY 2025 witnessed another exciting day of Pickleball action at Machaxi Pyxln, Bangalore on 1st November 2025, featuring a series of intense battles on Court 2.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 06:02 PM IST
article-image

GORILLA SAMASH TROPHY 2025 witnessed another exciting day of Pickleball action at Machaxi Pyxln, Bangalore on 1st November 2025, featuring a series of intense battles on Court 2.

In the doubles category, Aditya and Anay opened the day with a strong performance, defeating Sai Prashanth and Srirai 11–4. The next match saw a fierce contest where Dhanush and Surya edged past Aditya and Anay with a close 11–9 victory. The singles matches brought equally thrilling moments — Naesar dominated his game against Krishna, winning 11–5, while Nithin put up a flawless show to blank Prathap 11–0.

In another doubles encounter, Badri and Shivu emerged triumphant after a gripping three-set match against Chirthan and Venku, taking the win 5–11, 11–9, 11–6. The final singles match of the day saw Dhinakar secure a comfortable 11–3 victory over Prathap.

The day concluded with high energy and sportsmanship, setting the stage for more thrilling clashes in the GORILLA SAMASH TROPHY 2025.

FPJ Shorts
Why Research-Based Learning & Soft Skills Could Redefine Students’ Role In The World
Why Research-Based Learning & Soft Skills Could Redefine Students’ Role In The World
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Andheri Man For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹1.14 Crore From Bangkok
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest Andheri Man For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹1.14 Crore From Bangkok
Sonakshi Sinha Reveals How Painting Became Her Therapy During Life’s Toughest Phases: Says, 'I'd Disappear Into Another World'
Sonakshi Sinha Reveals How Painting Became Her Therapy During Life’s Toughest Phases: Says, 'I'd Disappear Into Another World'
Cyber Police Warn Citizens Against 'Task-Based Earning' Scams Promising Easy Money
Cyber Police Warn Citizens Against 'Task-Based Earning' Scams Promising Easy Money

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sportvot x FPJ: Brahmaputra Volleyball League Season 6 Produces Thrilling Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Brahmaputra Volleyball League Season 6 Produces Thrilling Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Gorilla Samash Trophy 2025 Witness High-Octane Clashes

Sportvot x FPJ: Gorilla Samash Trophy 2025 Witness High-Octane Clashes

Sportvot x FPJ: Gorilla Samash Trophy 2025 Witness Thrilling Action

Sportvot x FPJ: Gorilla Samash Trophy 2025 Witness Thrilling Action

IPL 2026 Retention Deadline: No Homecoming For Washington Sundar As GT Reject CSK Trade, KL Rahul To...

IPL 2026 Retention Deadline: No Homecoming For Washington Sundar As GT Reject CSK Trade, KL Rahul To...

Adorable Moment! Jannik Sinner Warms Hearts By Gifting T-Shirt To A Young Fan After Paris Masters...

Adorable Moment! Jannik Sinner Warms Hearts By Gifting T-Shirt To A Young Fan After Paris Masters...