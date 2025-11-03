Sportvot x FPJ: Gorilla Samash Trophy 2025 Witness Thrilling Action

GORILLA SAMASH TROPHY 2025 witnessed another exciting day of Pickleball action at Machaxi Pyxln, Bangalore on 1st November 2025, featuring a series of intense battles on Court 2.

In the doubles category, Aditya and Anay opened the day with a strong performance, defeating Sai Prashanth and Srirai 11–4. The next match saw a fierce contest where Dhanush and Surya edged past Aditya and Anay with a close 11–9 victory. The singles matches brought equally thrilling moments — Naesar dominated his game against Krishna, winning 11–5, while Nithin put up a flawless show to blank Prathap 11–0.

In another doubles encounter, Badri and Shivu emerged triumphant after a gripping three-set match against Chirthan and Venku, taking the win 5–11, 11–9, 11–6. The final singles match of the day saw Dhinakar secure a comfortable 11–3 victory over Prathap.

The day concluded with high energy and sportsmanship, setting the stage for more thrilling clashes in the GORILLA SAMASH TROPHY 2025.