Sportvot x FPJ: Gorilla Samash Trophy 2025 Witness High-Octane Clashes

The Gorilla Samash Trophy kicked off with high-energy pickleball action at Machaxi Pyxln, Bangalore, showcasing an intense start to the competition. The event brought together top talent from the region, delivering fast-paced rallies and competitive spirit.

In the opening match, Nikhil delivered a commanding performance, securing a strong 15–6 victory over Naesar. The second match proved to be a nail-biter, with Dhinakar edging past Gnandeep in a close contest, finishing 11–10. Fans witnessed remarkable skill, precision shots, and competitive grit, setting the tone for an exciting tournament ahead.

The tournament continues to highlight the rising popularity of pickleball in India, with players showing exceptional dedication and technique on court. More thrilling matchups are expected as the event progresses.