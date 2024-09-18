IND vs BAN, Chennai Test Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Series Opener On Television And Online?

Image: X

After six months of absence from red-ball cricket, team India will return to action against Bangladesh in a multi-format series. The series will begin with a two-match test series. India’s last Test series was against England in March, which the host went on to win 4-1. On the other hand, Bangladesh enters the series after registering a historic 2-0 win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Bangladesh have never defeated India in a Test match till date, but they would be hoping to turn around the tables just like they did in Pakistan two weeks ago.

The series is vital for India's chances to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship for the third consecutive time. To stand a chance of making it to the final, the Rohit Sharma-led team needs to win at least five out of the remaining 10 Test matches

Besides aiming for WTC final India, the series is also an opportunity for India to get their combinations right, for their assignments against New Zealand, and Australia. Rohit Sharma & Co. have a nice opportunity to claim a clean sweep and raise their win percentage in the ICC WTC points table.

When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh 1st Test

The India vs Bangladesh 1st test will be played between September 19 and 23. The first day will commence at 9:30 am IST.

The Live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh 1st test can be watched on Sports18

The Live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 1st test will be available on the JioCinema platform.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Md. Siraj, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket-keeper), Litton Kumer Das (wk), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik