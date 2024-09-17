 'Most Rounded Team We've Had': Bangladesh Coach Fires Warning To Team India Ahead Of Test Series
Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha believes that his team will take a lot of belief from their first-ever 2-0 Test series win against Pakistan.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 09:09 PM IST
article-image
Chandika Hathurusingha. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha believes that his team will take a lot of belief from their first-ever 2-0 Test series win against Pakistan to challenge India on its home turf in the two-match series.

The visiting head coach detailed that they have all the required firepower in their arsenal in three departments to outclass any opponent, adding that playing against India will give them a clear picture of their strengths.

"We have got good fast bowlers, we got a really experienced spin attack. And then in batting, we actually have good batting depth because of two reasons. One is that two of our spinners are genuine batters who have got Test hundreds and then two of our wicketkeepers are our main batters. So the batters in our team for this series are really good and that gives us a lot of confidence that we can be competitive in this series," he said.

"Pressure is a privilege. I mean it gives us a lot more belief and something to look forward as well. But then we really understand where we stand and our strengths and limitation, we understand that. But we are really encouraged by playing the best team in the world. Like coming to India and playing against India, that's the best challenge you get nowadays in cricket. So playing against the best always gives you the perception of where you stand," Hathurusingha added.

While both teams acknowledge that facing spinners will be the bigger challenge, neither side would deny that their pacers will also play a crucial role. Hathurusingha credits Bangladesh's current pace attack as the result of significant effort and gave special praise to rising speedster Nahid Rana.

"The point of difference is the fear factor. I mean when a ball comes at 150kph, it's very human to require a certain reaction time, so it challenges your reaction and decision-making. So, that's an advantage when you have someone who can bowl that quickly," said Hathurusingha.

