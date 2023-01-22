e-Paper Get App
IND vs Aus: Wasim Jaffer wants key Indian players to play Ranji Trophy ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy, says 'You don't want to be undercooked'

India have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which makes Tuesday's match a dead rubber

Sunday, January 22, 2023
(ANI Photo)
New Delhi: Former India opener Wasim Jaffer thinks key players in the side must feature in the next round of Ranji Trophy instead of playing the dead rubber against New Zealand at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, keeping in mind the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which makes Tuesday's match a dead rubber. Incidentally, on the same day, the final round of league matches in the Ranji Trophy will begin.

While Virat Kohli and KL Rahul last played a Test match in December 2022 against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma was last seen playing in the red-ball format in March 2022 against Sri Lanka at Bengaluru. Players like Cheteshwar Pujara and Jaydev Unadkat are already playing in the Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra, ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia starting from February 9 in Nagpur.

"I think it (playing next round of Ranji Trophy) will make a lot of sense. If they play maybe one game — two innings in a Ranji game — that will surely help. No matter how experienced you are, you will need that game time, especially in red ball cricket. You don't want to be undercooked when you play that first Test. It's a huge series from all perspectives — whether it's the World Test Championship (WTC) final that India can get into or can become world number one Test side as well. India need to do everything that they can so they are ready for that first Test match. Virat Kohli hasn't played a lot of Test cricket for a while; Rohit and a lot of others as well," Jaffer was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Release KS Bharat

Jaffer also feels that wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat, currently in India's ODI squad, should be released to play in Andhra's next match in Ranji Trophy, as he's highly unlikely to feature in the Indore ODI with Ishan Kishan in the playing eleven. Both Bharat and Kishan are named in India's Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from multiple injuries suffered in a horrific car accident on December 30. "(It is) more likely that KS Bharat is not going to play the third ODI. It makes sense to send him to play that Ranji game. He is more likely to play in place of Rishabh Pant. He has big shoes to fill. He is going to play a lot of Test cricket in Pant's absence."

