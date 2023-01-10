Jasprit Bumrah to miss majority of Border Gavaskar Trophy: Report

Jasprit Bumrah | PTI

Jasprit Bumrah will reportedly miss the majority of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, he will require at least another month of rehabilitation for stiffness in his right glute. The speedster’s return to action was delayed further as he failed to recover fully from his lower back stress fracture, ruling out the senior India pacer from the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Return pushed back

It is understood that Bumrah was ruled out after he complained of "stiff back" during the last two net sessions at the NCA before he was supposed to fly to Guwahati for the first ODI. The pacer was named in the squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka, starting Tuesday, but the BCCI's support staff and medical team have collectively decided that his "return to play" should be pushed back, keeping the all-important Border Gavaskar Trophy in mind.

'Unfortunate incident'

Skipper Rohit Sharma termed it as unfortunate. "It's a very unfortunate incident with him. The poor guy (Bumrah) has been working really hard at the NCA for all this time. Just when he got back to his full fitness, when he started bowling and everything, in the last two days I think this incident happened where he felt a little bit of stiffness in his back," Rohit told mediapersons on Monday. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy that begins in Nagpur on February 9.

