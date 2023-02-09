IND vs AUS Day 1: Ravindra Jadeja claims 11th five-wicket haul as Australia fold for 177 runs

Ravindra Jadeja marked his return to Test cricket from injury with a brilliant five-fer against Australia in the ongoing Border Gavaskar series on Thursday. Jadeja returned with figures of 5/47 in 22 overs.

The left arm spinner trapped Peter Handscomb LBW to claim his eleventh 5 wicket haul in Tests.

Jadeja broke the the all important partnership between Marnus Labuscagne and Steve Smith sending both set batsmen back to the pavilion. The left armer first beat the bat of Labuschagne who was stumped and then cleaned the wicket of Steve Smith.

Jadeja was well supported by Ravi Chandran Ashwin who returned with figures of 3/42.

Earlier Australian openers failed with the bat with pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami providing early breakthroughs to send Usman Khawaja and David Warnerpacking. Australia were reeling at 2/2 before Smith and Labuscagne stitched a valuable partnership.

