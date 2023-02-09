IND vs AUS Day 1: Ravichandran Ashwin goes past Kumble to become the fastest Indian bowler to achieve 450 Test scalps

Photo: AFP

Ravichandran Ashwin became the fastest Indian to take 450 wickets dismissing Alex Carey in the ongoing Border Gavaskar series against Australia in Nagpur on Thursday. Ashwin went past Indian legend Anil Kumble achieving the milestone in his 89th Test bettering Kumble's record who achieved the feat in 93 Test matches.

En route to his 450 scalps Ashwin also became the second fastest bowler overall to archive the feat. The list is currently headed by Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralidaran who did it in a just 80 Test matches.

Carey who was looking to counter attack following the triple strike by Ravindra Jadeja attempted the reverse sweep but under-edged the ball onto the stumps.

Ashwin went on to pick up his second of the match dismissing Australian captain Pat Cummins. Australia were reeling at 173/8 with Jadeja picking four wickets.

