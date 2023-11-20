IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: New Video Reveals How Australian Pitch Invader Breached Security At Modi Stadium; Watch

An Australian citizen created quite a stir at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday when he managed to breach the security cordon at the ground to invade the pitch during the India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2023 final.

The man identified himself as "Johnson alias King Kohli Pyjama Man" from Australia who ran onto the field in the 14th over of India's innings and even managed to hug Virat Kohli at the pitch before being taken away by security officials.

Pitch invader raises concern in World Cup final

Johnson was wearing a striking outfit of a 'Stop Bombing Palestine' t-shirt, a mask with the Palestine flag colours and held the rainbow flag of the LGBT community. The match was interrupted for a few minutes due to the security breach before it resumed again.

Now a video of Johnson is going viral which reveals how he actually managed to evade the security officials and make his way into the playing area.

Ahmedabad police later arrested the accused and detained him for questioning. Johnson was on Monday sent to 1-day police custody till 5 pm on Tuesday by the court.

Accused send to 1-day police custody

As per reports, the youth was taken to Chandkheda Police Station in Ahmedabad. There are claims that the Australian was initially wearing an Indian jersey before invading the ground.

Aussies break Indian hearts

Coming to the World Cup final, the match itself turned out to be a one-sided affair as Australia dominated from start to finish to stun India by 6 wickets and lift their sixth ODI World Cup title after 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

Pat Cummins joined the likes of Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting and Steve Smith on the list of Aussie skippers who have lifted the prestigious trophy.

India on the other hand, will have to wait another year to try and break their ICC title drought which started after their 2013 Champions Trophy triumph under MS Dhoni.

