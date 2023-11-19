'My Name Is Johnson': All About Palestine Supporter Who Invaded Pitch During IND Vs AUS CWC Final (Video)

All About Palestine Supporter Who Invaded Pitch During IND Vs AUS CWC Final | Twitter | ANI

Ahmedabad: The Palestinian supporter who entered the Narendra Modi Stadium during the India vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 finals on Sunday has been identified. The man hails from Australia and invaded the live-action at the stadium in Ahmedabad. In a massive security breach, the man entered the ground and hugged Indian star batsman Virat Kohli. He was later detained by Gujarat Police and said, "My Name Is Johnson alias King Kohli Pyjama Man."

#WATCH | Gujarat: The man who entered the field during the India vs Australia Final match, brought to the Chandkheda Police Station in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/pm9AMyhsSi — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

He was answering the questions being asked by the reporters in the video. On asking his name, he replied, "My name is Johnson and my nickname is John." He also said, "My Name Is Johnson alias King Kohli Pyjama Man. I entered the ground to hug Virat Kohli."

The man was immediately detained by security and handed over to the police

The incident occurred during the 14th over of the game while India was batting. The man was immediately detained by security and handed over to the police. The police arrested the youth and took him for questioning. The youth revealed his identity while he was being taken for interrogation by the police in Ahmedabad. As per reports, the youth was taken to Chandkheda Police Station in Ahmedabad.

The police has revealed his identity as Johnson

The police has revealed his identity as Johnson who hails from Australia. He said that he wanted to meet Virat Kohli and he is a supporter of Palestine. He was wearing a t-shirt with a "Stop bombing Palestine" message written on it and was also donning a mask of the Palestinian flag. He was also holding a flag of the LGBTQ community.

There are claims that the Australian was initially wearing an Indian jersey before invading the ground. A video of the man revealing his identity is doing rounds on social media. He was seen answering the questions asked by the media in the video.

#WATCH | Gujarat: The man who breached the security & entered the field during the India vs Australia Final match, says, "My name is John...I am from Australia. I entered (the field) to meet Virat Kohli. I support Palestine..." pic.twitter.com/5vrhkuJRnw — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

The police are questioning the accused

The police are questioning the accused in the police station and are trying to find out his motive of entering the ground during live action with the message on the t-shirt. Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field first in the World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Breaking News:



Pitch Invader & Pro-Palestine culprit was wearing India's Jersey before the incident.

- He suddenly took it off & jumped into the field.



He is being suspected as "Mentally Unstable" & this video has been recovered from his phone👇🏼#INDvAUSFinal pic.twitter.com/77AgA6YPEy — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) November 19, 2023

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)