IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Fan Wearing 'Stop Bombing Palestine' T-Shirt Breaches Security To Hug Virat Kohli; WATCH

The ICC World Cup 2023 final between India and Ausrtalia was interrupted by a few minutes as a pitch invader stopped the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The incident took place in the 14th over when a fan managed to give the security cordon a miss and make his way on the field.

The fan was wearing a t-shirt which read "Stop bombing Palestine" and was also carrying a Palestine flag with him. Even his face mask had the Palestine flag on it.

The fan managed to reach the pitch and hug Virat Kohli, who was batting with KL Rahul in the middle after India lost three quick wickets.

India in a spot of bother early

Captain Rohit Sharma scored a brisk 47 but Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer failed to fire, getting out for 4 runs each.

This happened after Australia won the toss and skipper Pat Cummins made the surprising decision to bowl first on a slow pitch at Motera.

Rohit and Gill added 30 for the opening wicket before Mitchell Starc removed the latter in the 5th over. Skipper Rohit once again missed out on a half-century as he got out to Glenn Maxwell while trying to up the ante.

Iyer soon followed as Cummins struck in his second over to silence the 1.30 lakh Indian fans at the world's biggest stadium.

Unchanged teams in final

Both teams are unchanged for this game. India are chasing their third ODI World Cup title and first in 12 years while the Aussies will lift the trophy for the sixth time if they win the summig clash.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

