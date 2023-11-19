IND vs AUS, World Cup Final: Shubman Gill Devastated & Angry With Himself As He Departs On 4 In Ahmedabad; Watch

India came out to bat on Sunday at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad after Australia chose to field first after winning the toss in the final of ICC world cup 2023. Though Rohit Sharma continued his blistering streak of batting prowess, his partner Shubman Gill could not get going as he fell to Mitchell Starc in the fifth over.

Gill, who was batting on 4 in 7 balls, tried to convert the short ball into a boundary through mid-wicket but did not time it well. He was caught on mid-on by Adam Zampa.

Visuals showed Gill, who is playing his first ODI world cup, devastated and angry on himself for playing the lose shot losing his wicket early in the historic clash.

Squads

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pitch Report: "Pitch number five. Same wicket that was used for India vs Pakistan. It's different from that one because it's been left open for quite a long time. It looks very dry, not much rolling. Looks patchy especially in the areas where spinners will land the ball. I expect it to turn a bit. Dew is uncontrollable. If there's no dew, you could be in trouble. Batting first, getting runs on the board is premium. But India won't be too bothered either way," Ravi Shastri said during his analysis.