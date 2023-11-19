IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Rohit Sharma Falls Prey To Glenn Maxwell After Another 'Selfless' 47

Rohit Sharma Falls Prey To Glenn Maxwell After Another 'Selfless' 47 | Twitter

Ahmedabad: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has once again lost his wicket after playing a lofted shot after giving an explosive start during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 finals, India vs Australia clash at Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday. Rohit Sharma was looking dangerous while batting at 47 off 30 balls and the team was sailing at an average of over 7.5 when he lost his wicket to a slow delivery tossed by off-spinner Glenn Maxwell to which Rohit Sharma tried to hit for a six even after scoring a six and four in the previous two balls.

He fell prey to Glenn Maxwell after which the wicket of Shreyas Iyer followed. Rohit Sharma got out in the last over of the first powerplay and had an intention of minting Maxwell as much runs as possible in the last over of the powerplay. Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 47 off 29 balls against New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Rohit Sharma has been giving an aggressive start while opening the innings for Team India. However, when the team was scoring at an average of over 7.5 in the powerplay, he should have slowed down a little and built an innings with in-form batsman Virat Kohli who has the highest score in the tournament so far. Rohit Sharma missed his half century in the finals against Australia today.

Netizens are reacting to the innings played by Rohit Sharma in the big game today. The netizens are saying that Rohit Sharma be a little more selfish and convert those 40s and 80s into a half-century and century. As the people will not remember his 40s but they will remember his 50s and 100s in the future.

Saying this 25th time, be a little more selfish Rohit Sharma. They will only remember the 50s and 100s, and not those 40s. #INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/P24z6fsnTK — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) November 19, 2023

What was the need of that man, there was no need of that Rohit Sharma 47 💔. pic.twitter.com/t26eqGV9bq — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) November 19, 2023

A user also said, "What was the need of that man, there was no need of that Rohit Sharma 47." Another asked Rohit Sharma to take some responsibility. He said, "Thora jimmedaari bhi le lete rohit itna fast khelne ki kya jarurat?"

Rohit Sharma be like pic.twitter.com/Y8vnij14Th — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 19, 2023

Few netizens are also praising Rohit Sharma for his selfless innings played against Australia. One of the users said, "Well Played Rohit Sharma Dismissed For 47 From 31 Balls. Great Start But Just Miss of a Big Innings. Great Catch By Head." Another user said, "WELL PLAYED, ROHIT SHARMA....!!!! Another fifty missed due to attacking cricket - 47 (31) with 4 fours and 3 sixes. A great start given by Rohit."

Another fifty missed due to attacking cricket - 47 (31) with 4 fours and 3 sixes. A great start given by Rohit. pic.twitter.com/AxQNgAYvM1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 19, 2023

Well Played Rohit Sharma

Dismissed For 47 From 31 Balls

Great Start But Just Miss of a Big Innings 💔😢

Great Catch By Head 👏#INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/zmz20ypB6r — VINEETH𓃵🦖 (@sololoveee) November 19, 2023

