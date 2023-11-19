IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: 'He Told Me He Wanted To Become A Cricketer', Says Rohit Sharma On His Interaction With David Beckham

Rohit Sharma and David Beckham. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday revealed his experience of meeting football legend David Beckham and how the icon has a connection with cricket. A lot of nostalgia will be in the air when India takes to the field for their ICC Cricket World Cup final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After registering a heavy loss to Aussies 20 years back in a title clash in South Africa, Men in Blue will be aiming to avenge that painful memory and write another glorious chapter of its cricket history with their third 50-over World Cup title win, that too at home.

"His father was quite keen on him becoming a footballer" - Rohit Sharma on David Beckham

Beckham was in India and watched India's semifinal clash against New Zealand in Mumbai on November 15. He is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The International Cricket Council has entered into a partnership with UNICEF to empower women and girls and promote inclusion and gender equality through cricket.

"He (Beckham) told me he wanted to become a cricketer but things did not work out and he took up football. His father was quite keen on him becoming a footballer," said Rohit to Australian skipper Pat Cummins in a video by ICC.

"It was nice to catch up on cricket and football" - Rohit Sharma on his interaction with David Beckham

Later on being asked about meeting Beckham in an interview, Rohit, who is also the brand ambassador of Spanish football league La Liga said:

"I am a huge football fan. He has played with one of my favourite football clubs, Real Madrid. I had the chance to speak to him about his time with the club. It was nice to catch up on cricket and football, he was keen to know about what happens with us, how do we prepare etc."

"He was at the stadium in the semis and it was quite hot. So he asked us how we manage. I was trying to explain to him that you have to focus on recovery, hydrate yourself and look after your body. We had a nice 15-20 mins chat together. We also talked about our families, and children."

Team India are the firm favorites to lift the trophy in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

