IND vs AUS CWC 2023 Final, Ahmedabad Pitch Report: Rohit Sharma Predicts Surface To Be 'On The Slower Side'

India captain Rohit Sharma had a look at the Ahmedabad pitch on Saturday and he reckons it could be on the slower side in the ICC World Cup final.

India will take five-time champions Australia in the World Cup summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. This is the same venue where India crushed Pakistan in the league stage of the tournament last month.

Rohit's take on Ahmedabad pitch

Rohit, for the second day in a row, had a long and hard look at the strip and felt that there was a slight difference from the track on which they played on October 14.

"That wicket (Pakistan game), there was no grass on it. This wicket has some grass on it. That wicket looked a lot more drier than this one - I don't know, maybe you know, I still haven't looked today how the wicket is but from my understanding obviously it's slightly going to be on the slower side.

"It's not going to change too much, but it's always nice to see the pitch on the day of the game and then assess what you want to do," Rohit said at the pre-match press conference.

India most likely to play same XI

While, in theory, there is an option of playing Ravichandran Ashwin but it looks highly unlikely they will tinker with winning combination.

"That is something we've maintained for a long period of time and something that we've done before as well. So, it's not something new for us to come and assess the pitch on the day of the game and the players are aware of it as well."

Dew factor in final?

However, the skipper isn't sure how big a factor dew will be since the tempertures have dropped this time round.

"In terms of the conditions changing, yes, the temperature has dropped a little bit. I don't know how much of a dew factor there will be because against Pakistan in that game, when we trained before the game, there was a lot of dew but there was no dew during the game.

"And even a few days back at Wankhede, we were training, there was a lot of dew on the game day there wasn't much, so that's why I keep saying the toss is not going to be a factor," he said.