 IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Fan Supporting Palestine Invades Pitch At Narendra Modi Stadium As Virat Kohli Spotted Interacting With Him
IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Fan Supporting Palestine Invades Pitch At Narendra Modi Stadium As Virat Kohli Spotted Interacting With Him

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli interacts with a fan. | (Credits: Twitter)
A fan supporting Palestine engages with Virat Kohli at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad amid the 2023 World Cup final. | (Credits: Twitter)

The fan at the Narendra Modi Stadium was wearing a T-shirt which had 'Free Palestine'. | (Credits: Twitter)

Virat Kohli tries to get away from the fan at the Narendra Modi Stadium. | (Credits: Twitter)

A security personnel comes up to stop the fan from going further into the ground. | (Credits: Twitter)

More number of security personnel invades the ground and took him away. | (Credits: Twitter)

The fan caught at the ground was arrested and taken by the authorities to the the Chandkheda Police Station in Ahmedabad. | (Credits: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma flipped he coin at the toss, but Pat Cummins emerged victorious. Pat Cummins chose to bowl first, citing the dew factor later in the evening. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India stand for their national anthem at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | (Credits: Twitter)

Virat Kohli poses with a signed jersey of Sachin Tendulkar before the match. The semi-final saw Kohli going past Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 49 ODI centuries. | (Credits: Twitter)

