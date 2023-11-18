ICC World Cup 2023, Australia's Road To The Final: How The 5-Time Champions Fought Their Way Back

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 18, 2023
Australia's journey started with a 6-wicket defeat to India in their first game in Chennai. Australia were bowled out for 199 and India were too good, with Mitchell Marsh's dropped catch proving costly.
South Africa inflicted more misery on Australia in Lucknow. Chasing 312, set by a hundred from Quinton de Kock, Australia slumped to 70-6 at one stage and were skittled for 177 to lose by 134 runs.
Australia registered their first win against Sri Lanka, defeating them by 5 wickets in Lucknow. Sri Lanka were going strong at 125-0, but Australia triggered a collapse to bowl them out for 209.
Australia overcame a spirited Pakistan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Centuries by Mitchell Marsh and David Warner, who top-scored with 165, set up a 368-run target, but Pakistan fell 62 runs short.
Glenn Maxwell's 40-ball century flattened the Netherlands in Delhi as Australia coasted to 399. In reply, the Dutch could make only 90 as Australia emerged victorious by 309 runs.
Australia held their nerve to sneak a five-run victory over New Zealand in Dharamsala. Chasing 389, it came down to the last over as Mitchell Starc defended 19 to help Australia to a narrow victory.
Australia knocked England out of the 2023 World Cup, defeating them by 33 runs in Ahmedabad. Adam Zampa starred with 3 wickets in his 10-over spell after making a 19-ball 29 to help Australia to 286.
Australia qualified for the semi-finals after a three-wicket victory over Afghanistan in Mumbai. Chasing 292, Australia were reeling at 91-7 before Glenn Maxwell intervened with his astonishing 201*, leaving the opposition dazed.
Australia won 7 matches in a row by defeating Bangladesh in Pune. Chasing as stiff 307, century from Mitchell Marsh, followed by fifties from David Warner and Steve Smith propelled Australia to a convincing eight-wicket win.
South Africa were slight favourites ahead of the semi-final, given they had Australia's number in the last 4 matches. However, Australia arguably delivered the best bowling performance of the tournament and sneaked home with 3 wickets to spare while chasing 213.
