ICC World Cup 2023, Team India's Road To The Final: Men In Blue's 10-Match Unbeaten Streak In Pictures

November 18, 2023
Team India started their campaign with a six-wicket victory over Australia in Chennai. KL Rahul starred with an unbeaten 97 as India chased down 200 after losing 3 wickets inside 10 overs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma starred with an explosive 131 in the victory against Afghanistan. Afghanistan put on a competitive 272, but India chased it down with 8 wickets to spare as Jasprit Bumrah earned the Player of the Match award with 3 wickets.
(Credits: Twitter)
India defeated Pakistan in Ahmedabad in front of a record crowd in their next game. The Men in Blue bowled the tourists out for 191 before Rohit Sharma exploded with 86 off 63 balls.
(Credits: Twitter)
After a failure against Pakistan, Virat Kohli crafted yet another match-winning knock against Bangladesh in Pune. Chasing 257, Kohli smashed a hundred to propel India to a seven-wicket win.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli stood up once again in a tough encounter against New Zealand in Dharamsala. Chasing a stiff 274, India had slumped to 191-6 at one stage. However, Kohli held the fort and scored 95 to take India to victory along with Ravindra Jadeja.
(Credits: Twitter)
Despite managing only 229 with the bat, India's red-hot bowling attack left England's batting unit in tatters. Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah shared 7 wickets between them to fashion a 100-run win.
(Credits: Twitter)
India's bowling unit went two steps ahead against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mohammed Shami starred with a fifer as Sri Lanka were skittled for 55.
(Credits: Twitter)
India shot South Africa out for 83 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata after making 326 with the bat. It was a special moment for Virat Kohli, who levelled with Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 49 centuries. The 243-run defeat was also South Africa's heaviest in ODIs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Team India brought curtains to their 2023 World Cup group stage with a 160-run win over the Netherlands. Centuries by Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul lifted India to a mammoth total of 410 after Shubman Gill and Rohit started aggressively.
(Credits: Twitter)
Team India sealed their semi-final spot after beating New Zealand by 70 runs in Mumbai. Mohammed Shami starred with 7 wickets to bowl the Kiwis out for 327 after the hosts made 397.
(Credits: Twitter)
