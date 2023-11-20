Australian Pitch Invader Who Wore 'Stop Bombing Palestine' T-Shirt During Ind vs Aus Final Sent To 1-Day Police Custody

All About Palestine Supporter Who Invaded Pitch During IND Vs AUS WC Final | Twitter|ANI

The man who invaded the pitch during the Men's Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia on Sunday was sent to one-day remand till 5 pm on Tuesday by the court. The much-hyped final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was a witness to the massive security breach, when the man who hailed from Australia, ran on the pitch and hugged Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. The man wore a striking outfit of a 'Stop Bombing Palestine' t-shirt, a mask with the Palestine flag colours and held the rainbow flag of the LGBT community.

Gujarat | The man who was arrested for entering the field during India vs Australia ICC World Cup final match yesterday, has now been sent to one-day remand till 5 pm tomorrow, 21st November by the court.



(Pic from earlier today) pic.twitter.com/4PxRW300wj — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

Security breach exposed

While the security breach was not shown during the live telecast of the India vs Australia final, a clip of the incident was widely circulated on social media. The incident was widely condemned, with social media users questioning the security at the stadium, where several high-profile personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were present to watch the match.

A pitch invader donning a ‘#FreePalestine’ t-shirt interrupted the #IndiavsAustralia, #ICCWorldCupFinal's on Sunday, attempting to embrace #ViratKohli.



The man, outfitted in red shorts and a white t-shirt bearing the words ‘#StopBombingPalestine’ on the front and ‘Free… pic.twitter.com/jfxeTcZHYY — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) November 19, 2023

The man was quickly detained by the security officials at the stadium and handed over to the Ahmedabad police. Later, the police has revealed that the man was identified as Wayne Johnson and hailed from Australia. The pitch invader said he entered the ground to meet Virat Kohli and he is a supporter of Palestine.

The based pitch invader 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gjryIixumv — Susanta Sahoo (@ugosus) November 19, 2023

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)