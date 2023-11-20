 Australian Pitch Invader Who Wore 'Stop Bombing Palestine' T-Shirt During Ind vs Aus Final Sent To 1-Day Police Custody
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAustralian Pitch Invader Who Wore 'Stop Bombing Palestine' T-Shirt During Ind vs Aus Final Sent To 1-Day Police Custody

Australian Pitch Invader Who Wore 'Stop Bombing Palestine' T-Shirt During Ind vs Aus Final Sent To 1-Day Police Custody

The much-hyped final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was a witness to the massive security breach, when the man who hailed from Australia, ran on the pitch and hugged Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
All About Palestine Supporter Who Invaded Pitch During IND Vs AUS WC Final | Twitter|ANI

The man who invaded the pitch during the Men's Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia on Sunday was sent to one-day remand till 5 pm on Tuesday by the court. The much-hyped final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was a witness to the massive security breach, when the man who hailed from Australia, ran on the pitch and hugged Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. The man wore a striking outfit of a 'Stop Bombing Palestine' t-shirt, a mask with the Palestine flag colours and held the rainbow flag of the LGBT community.

Security breach exposed

While the security breach was not shown during the live telecast of the India vs Australia final, a clip of the incident was widely circulated on social media. The incident was widely condemned, with social media users questioning the security at the stadium, where several high-profile personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were present to watch the match.

The man was quickly detained by the security officials at the stadium and handed over to the Ahmedabad police. Later, the police has revealed that the man was identified as Wayne Johnson and hailed from Australia. The pitch invader said he entered the ground to meet Virat Kohli and he is a supporter of Palestine.

Read Also
IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final: Fan Supporting Palestine Invades Pitch At Narendra Modi Stadium As Virat...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Australian Pitch Invader Who Wore 'Stop Bombing Palestine' T-Shirt During Ind vs Aus Final Sent To...

Australian Pitch Invader Who Wore 'Stop Bombing Palestine' T-Shirt During Ind vs Aus Final Sent To...

2-Day Punjab Assembly Winter Session To Be Held From Nov 28-29

2-Day Punjab Assembly Winter Session To Be Held From Nov 28-29

CBI Arrests Verka Dairy Plant Deputy Manager & Cantonment Board Sanitary Inspector In 2 Separate...

CBI Arrests Verka Dairy Plant Deputy Manager & Cantonment Board Sanitary Inspector In 2 Separate...

Video: Speeding BMW Driven By Woman Rams Into Car In Delhi's CR Park, 4 Injured

Video: Speeding BMW Driven By Woman Rams Into Car In Delhi's CR Park, 4 Injured

Uttar Pradesh: 7-Foot-Long Crocodile Found Wandering Inside Field In Firozabad; Rescued

Uttar Pradesh: 7-Foot-Long Crocodile Found Wandering Inside Field In Firozabad; Rescued