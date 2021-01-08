Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: Jadeja, Bumrah bring India back in the game as Australia reach 249/5 at lunch

Sydney: Ravindra Jadeja denied Marnus Labuschagne a deserving hundred as Indian bowlers made some inroads by reducing Australia to 249 for five at lunch on the second day of the third Test here on Friday.

In a stop-start first session, Labuschagne, who was looking good on 91, got an arm ball from Jadeja, which bounced a bit more denying him room for a non-existent cut shot. The result was a smart catch by skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who positioned himself a bit wide at the first slip.

Jadeja (2/43 in 12 overs) then removed a fidgety Matthew Wade (13), who came down the track and scooped a simple skier for Jasprit Bumrah as India finally had a good session after a rather uneventful first day in which the home team had the upper-hand.

At the stroke of lunch, India's best bowler Bumrah (1/37 in 19.5 overs) bowled a beauty to trap Cameron Green leg before.

Before the three dismissals, Labuschagne and Smith had added 100 runs for the third wicket. Labuschagne's 196-ball innings had 11 boundaries and no one deserved a three-figure score more than him. The duo, in its bid to neutralise India's leg-side field, played some eye-catching strokes.