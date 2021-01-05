Ind vs Aus: VVS Laxman backs 'experienced' Rohit Sharma ahead of 3rd Test

"Definitely one of the batsman has to miss out, probably Rohit Sharma will come in place of Mayank Agarwal, because Rohit, since the South Africa series has been a regular opener. He has a tremendous record as an opening batsman," Laxman said while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"I think the Indian cricket team will be very pleased to have Rohit Sharma back, especially when Virat (Kohli) is not there, you want more experience in the Indian dressing room, because now is the perfect opportunity for us to go 2-1 in Sydney and then probably win 3-1.

"Rohit Sharma himself would like to showcase his talent, because I always feel that his style of batting and talent is very suited for the Australian wicket. So, if he gets his eye in, if he sees through the new ball, I'm sure that a big hundred is on the cards as far as Rohit's batting is concerned," he added.

The 32-year-old has played 32 Tests so far in which he has scored 2,141 runs with the help of six tons and 10 half centuries.

India registered an emphatic eight-wicket win over Australia in the second Test of the ongoing four-match series, days after suffering a humiliating loss in the first Test when the team got bundled out for mere 36 at the Adelaide Oval.

The win in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was also remarkable considering India were without their talismanic batsman Kohli and ace pacers Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami.