Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: Real reason why Mohammed Siraj was teary-eyed during Indian national anthem

Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj was on Thursday seen tearing up while singing the national anthem before the start of play on day one of the third Test between India and Australia.
The clip of Siraj getting emotional went viral on social media.
Following stumps on Day 1, Siraj revealed that his late father's memory is the reason why he was teary-eyed duringthe national anthem at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Siraj had lost his father on November 20, about a week after the Indian team landed in Australia, and were in quarantine ahead of the limited-overs series. Siraj was unable to attend his father's last rites.
The Hyderabad pacer made his debut in the Boxing Day Test against Australia and the pacer managed to impress one and all, as he went on to take five wickets in the Test match.
"During the national anthem, I just remembered my father. That is why I felt a bit emotional. Dad always wanted to see me play Test cricket. If he would have been alive, he would have seen me," said Siraj after the end of the first day's play which saw Australia score 166/2.
Former India batsmen Wasim Jaffer and Mohammad Kaif both appreciated Siraj.
"Even if there's little or no crowd to cheer you on, no better motivation than playing for India. As a legend once said 'You don't play for the crowd, you play for the country'," tweeted Jaffer.
"I just want certain people to remember this picture. He is #SirajMohammed and this is what the national anthem means to him," said Kaif.
The 26-year-old Siraj, who is yet to see his family after his father's death, will return home only after January 19, two months after his father passed away in Hyderabad.
(with inputs from agencies)
