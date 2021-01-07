Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: Real reason why Mohammed Siraj was teary-eyed during Indian national anthem

Following stumps on Day 1, Siraj revealed that his late father's memory is the reason why he was teary-eyed duringthe national anthem at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Siraj had lost his father on November 20, about a week after the Indian team landed in Australia, and were in quarantine ahead of the limited-overs series. Siraj was unable to attend his father's last rites.

The Hyderabad pacer made his debut in the Boxing Day Test against Australia and the pacer managed to impress one and all, as he went on to take five wickets in the Test match.

"During the national anthem, I just remembered my father. That is why I felt a bit emotional. Dad always wanted to see me play Test cricket. If he would have been alive, he would have seen me," said Siraj after the end of the first day's play which saw Australia score 166/2.