 IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Set To Achieve Major Record, Needs 4 Wickets To Join Shaheen Afridi In Elite List
The 31-year-old pacer, who began his international career at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January 2016, needs to take four wickets to complete 100 dismissals in T20Is, making him the first Indian bowler to do so across all formats.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 01:08 PM IST
Image: BCCI/X

Jasprit Bumrah will be going out all guns blazing with the ball when India take on Australia in the five-match T20I series starting on Wednesday (October 29). The series will also provide an opportunity for Bumrah to make history, which no other Indian bowlers have managed to achieve so far

Bumrah set to make history in the T20I series against Australia

The first T20I match at Manuka Oval in Canberra will present Bumrah will have a chance to enter his name in the history books. If the 31-year-old pacer, who began his international career at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January 2016, needs to take four wickets to complete 100 dismissals in T20Is. If the right arm manages to do that across five matches, he will become the first Indian bowler to take at least 100 wickets in all three formats.

Bumrah stands a chance to join an exclusive list of players to have achieved the feat. Only Tim Southee, Lasith Malinga, Shakib Al Hasan and Shaheen Shah Afridi have managed to take 100 wickets in all three formats so far.

As of now, Bumrah has 96 wickets to his credit in 75 T20Is played so far. He has 226 wickets in 50 Tests and 149 wickets in 89 ODIs. Southee finished his career with 391 wickets in Tests, 221 in ODIs and 164 in T20Is, whereas Malinga picked up 101 wickets in Tests, 338 in ODIs and 108 in T20Is.

The 38-year-old Shakib Al Hasan 246 wickets in Tests, 317 in ODIs and 149 in T20Is, while Shaheen Afridi has 121, 131 and 119 wickets.

Bumrah to join Arshdeep in 100 wickets club

By completing 100 wickets in T20I, Bumrah will become the second Indian bowler after Arshdeep Singh to achieve the feat in the shortest format of the game. The left-arm pacer from Punjab became the first Indian to take 100 wickets in T20Is last month.

