Pune Grand Tour: India's First Ever Pro Stage Elite Race For Men Ushers Birth Of A Cycling Nation

(L to R): Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Devandra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Raksha Khadse, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India at the launch of Pune Grand Tour 2026. |

India’s first ever Pro Stage Elite Race for Men - a UCI 2.2 international cycling event, unveiled its official emblem and mascot on Wednesday with much fanfare, thus presenting India with its very own high-profile global cycling event.

Pune Grand Tour 2026 is linked to qualification for the LA 2028 Summer Olympics, allowing international participants to garner critical race-points through a multi-stage, multi-day road race scheduled from January 19 to 23, 2026.

As a show of strength behind the Pune Grand Tour, Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Pune, led the event partners including Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Ministry of Sports and Youth Welfare, Maharashtra, and Pune District Administration, to a commitment in bringing a cycling revolution in Maharashtra and in India.

Classified as an elite event in UCI’s annual calendar, the Pune Grand Tour is pegged as India’s groundbreaking move into global stage, combining with athletes’ grit, glory and passion for a world class competition. Racing through the vast topography of 437 kms, Pune Grand Tour will be Maharashtra’s showcase event – displaying dynamic mix of Pune District’s urban stretches, hilly terrain and rural landscapes.

“It is a momentous occasion for all of us as we set out to bring India’s first-ever UCI 2.2 global cycling event to Pune. The Pune Grand Tour represents a defining moment for Maharashtra’s sporting vision, demonstrating our commitment to developing sports infrastructure. Pune Grand Tour hopes to act as a foundation in creating an eco-system to nurture talent and make our own national cycling heroes," Fadnavis said.

“Cycling is much more than a sport. It is an international phenomenon, and yet, India as a country has not joined this global community. This is why, I feel today marks a historic turning point for Pune, Maharashtra and India. Today, we have taken our first steps to join the world cycling community," Pawar said.