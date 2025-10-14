‘Pune To Become Cycling Capital Of India, 75 km Cycle Path Network Planned’: PMC Chief Naval Kishore Ram |

“Pune is known for its rich cycling culture. Now it is time to revive this tradition and make Pune the cycling capital of India. We aim to create a network of about 75 km of cycle paths across the city, so that cyclists of all ages, from young children to senior citizens, can travel safely,” said Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.

Ram was addressing the cyclists who participated in the HindAyan Shaniwarwada to Sinhagad Bike and Hike initiative. The event was enthusiastically participated in by the Territorial Army, Border Security Force, Indian Air Force, as well as the Pune Municipal Corporation Cycle Club and the general public.

“Cycling is an environmentally friendly and healthy means of transport. Therefore, it is essential to create the right infrastructure for cyclists,” Ram added. “For this purpose, the Municipal Corporation is preparing 75 km of cycle paths for the ‘Pune Grand Challenge Tour’. This initiative is scheduled to take place in January 2026. We believe that Pune will soon be known as the cycling capital of the country due to these initiatives.”

Umakant Diggikar, Assistant Engineer, Building Permits Department, PMC, who participated in the initiative, said, “It was an honour to cycle with the personnel of India’s Territorial Army, Air Force and BSF. The experience of food provided by the Indian Army on top of Sinhagad was memorable. The excellent organisation and medical support of the Pune Municipal Corporation made the journey very enjoyable. We will definitely participate in the next HindAyan initiatives.”

Vishnudas Chapke, the organiser of the HindAyan cycle expedition and the first Indian to travel around the world by land, thanked the Pune Municipal Commissioner for his cooperation. He invited the citizens to the following activities.

“We invite all Punekars to participate in the Shiv Jayanti Special Shaniwarwada to Sinhagad Bike and Hike on 19th February 2026. Punekars can also participate in various-level competitions like 20 km cycle parade on Kartava Path in Delhi, 100 km stage race in Sindhudurg, Mumbai to Pune ride, and Delhi to Agra ‘Double Century Ride’ via Yamuna Expressway,” Chapke said.