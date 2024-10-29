'I'll Do It 10x If I Have To': Vinicius Jr Sends Out Strong Message After Losing The 2024 Ballon d'Or To Rodri

Image: Vinijr/ X

Real Madrid Vinicius Junior has sent out a strong and emotional message after Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri beat him to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or men's award in Paris. Shortly after the inner was declared, Vini took to social media and wrote, "I'll do it 10x if I have to. They're not ready."

Vinicius along with other Real Madrid nominees decided to snub the event which was organised by the French Magazine France Football and the UEFA. The Brazilian was heavy favourite to lift the trophy but decision to hand Rodri the trophy left everyone surprised. While there was disappointment of Vini not winning the trophy, Real Madrid still celebrated major achievements like securing the "Men's Club of the Year" title and seeing Carlo Ancelotti named the "Best Men's Coach."

Why was Vinicius Junior favourite to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or

Vinícius Jr. was considered a strong contender for the award due to his impressive performances in La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, and the Spanish Super Cup, where he scored crucial goals, including a hat trick in the Super Cup final.

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni expressed support for Vinicius on social media, suggesting that the Brazilian had deserved the win: "Nothing will take away what you've achieved, my brother. We ALL know... They are not ready for what you're gonna deliver. Love."

Fans Protest Vinicius Ballon d'Or snub

Not only Vinicius even his fans were upset with the Brazilian not winning the trophy. Content creator Luva de Pedreiro, was photographed holding up a Vinicius shirt on the red carpet.

Another blogger filmed the red chairs at the very front of the room, where the likes of Vinicius and Jude Bellingham would have sat at Theatre du Chatelet. However, the two seats closest to the centre aisle, which are believed to have been reserved for the two Madrid superstars, no longer had name tags attached. This confirmed that the two players