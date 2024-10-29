 Emotional! Manchester City Midfielder Rodri Uses Crutches With Didier Drogba's Help To Walk Till Stage And Collect Ballon d'Or Trophy; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsEmotional! Manchester City Midfielder Rodri Uses Crutches With Didier Drogba's Help To Walk Till Stage And Collect Ballon d'Or Trophy; Video

Emotional! Manchester City Midfielder Rodri Uses Crutches With Didier Drogba's Help To Walk Till Stage And Collect Ballon d'Or Trophy; Video

Rodri is likely to miss the rest of the 2024-25 campaign after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 08:24 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

It was an emotional night for Spain's Rodri who won was name dteh winner of the 2024 Ballon d'Or in a ceremony which took place at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. The midfielder made history by becoming the first Manchester City player to win the trophy. Didier Drogba helped Rodri walk up the stairs onto the stage with his crutches to receive the Ballon d'Or

The midfielder contributed significantly to Manchester City's Premier League title with 17 goals and assists. He also played a key role in Spain's victory at Euro 2024 and helped his club win the UEFA Super Cup.

Speaking about the victory, an emotional Rodri said, "I understand that because I have no social media, people don't know me much. I am just a normal guy. I enjoy the sport, I enjoy my profession. And I try to be a good person. I am a very calm person."

Rodri is likely to miss the rest of the 2024-25 campaign after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury during City's 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sept. 22. 

FPJ Shorts
Emotional! Manchester City Midfielder Rodri Uses Crutches With Didier Drogba's Help To Walk Till Stage And Collect Ballon d'Or Trophy; Video
Emotional! Manchester City Midfielder Rodri Uses Crutches With Didier Drogba's Help To Walk Till Stage And Collect Ballon d'Or Trophy; Video
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Escort Convoy Involved In Multi-Car Collision In Thiruvananthapuram; CCTV Footage Surfaces
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Escort Convoy Involved In Multi-Car Collision In Thiruvananthapuram; CCTV Footage Surfaces
Air India Suspends 10 Cabin Crew Members Amid Concerns Over Revised Policy
Air India Suspends 10 Cabin Crew Members Amid Concerns Over Revised Policy
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sandip Dhurve Replaced By Raju Todsam From Arni Seat In BJP's New Candidate List
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sandip Dhurve Replaced By Raju Todsam From Arni Seat In BJP's New Candidate List

Real Madrid skips 2024 Ballon d'Or event

Real Madrid decided to give the event a miss after it was informed that Vinicius Jr Will not be receiving he trophy. Vinícius Jr. was considered a strong contender for the award due to his impressive performances in La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, and the Spanish Super Cup, where he scored crucial goals, including a hat trick in the Super Cup final.

Other winners at 2024 Ballon d'Or

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal won the Kopa Trophy for best under-21 player over the previous season, while Aitana Bonmatí claimed her second consecutive Ballon d'Or Féminin.

Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé shared the Gerd Müller trophy for most goals in the season, while Aston Villa and Argentina stopper Emiliano Martínez retained the prize for best goalkeeper in the world following his country's Copa América title.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ballon d’Or 2024 Results Leaked? Leading Contender Vinícius Júnior Unlikely To Win Prestigious...

Ballon d’Or 2024 Results Leaked? Leading Contender Vinícius Júnior Unlikely To Win Prestigious...

'How Can Pakistan Cricket Lose Gary Kirsten With His Resumè In Coaching?': Kevin Pietersen Blasts...

'How Can Pakistan Cricket Lose Gary Kirsten With His Resumè In Coaching?': Kevin Pietersen Blasts...

Erik Ten Hag Sacked As Manchester United Manager, Ruud Van Nistelrooy Appointed Interim Coach

Erik Ten Hag Sacked As Manchester United Manager, Ruud Van Nistelrooy Appointed Interim Coach

'Spain Ke Football Ko Bhi...': PM Modi Speaks Opens Up On El Clasico's Popularity In India; Video

'Spain Ke Football Ko Bhi...': PM Modi Speaks Opens Up On El Clasico's Popularity In India; Video

Manchester United Humiliated By Manchester City, Deny Lift To Alejandro Garnacho & Kobbie Mainoo In...

Manchester United Humiliated By Manchester City, Deny Lift To Alejandro Garnacho & Kobbie Mainoo In...