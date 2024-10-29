Image: X

It was an emotional night for Spain's Rodri who won was name dteh winner of the 2024 Ballon d'Or in a ceremony which took place at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. The midfielder made history by becoming the first Manchester City player to win the trophy. Didier Drogba helped Rodri walk up the stairs onto the stage with his crutches to receive the Ballon d'Or

The midfielder contributed significantly to Manchester City's Premier League title with 17 goals and assists. He also played a key role in Spain's victory at Euro 2024 and helped his club win the UEFA Super Cup.

Speaking about the victory, an emotional Rodri said, "I understand that because I have no social media, people don't know me much. I am just a normal guy. I enjoy the sport, I enjoy my profession. And I try to be a good person. I am a very calm person."

Rodri is likely to miss the rest of the 2024-25 campaign after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury during City's 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sept. 22.

Real Madrid skips 2024 Ballon d'Or event

Real Madrid decided to give the event a miss after it was informed that Vinicius Jr Will not be receiving he trophy. Vinícius Jr. was considered a strong contender for the award due to his impressive performances in La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, and the Spanish Super Cup, where he scored crucial goals, including a hat trick in the Super Cup final.



Other winners at 2024 Ballon d'Or

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal won the Kopa Trophy for best under-21 player over the previous season, while Aitana Bonmatí claimed her second consecutive Ballon d'Or Féminin.

Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé shared the Gerd Müller trophy for most goals in the season, while Aston Villa and Argentina stopper Emiliano Martínez retained the prize for best goalkeeper in the world following his country's Copa América title.