 Ballon d'Or 2024 Results Leaked? Leading Contender Vinícius Júnior Unlikely To Win Prestigious Award
Ballon d’Or 2024 Results Leaked? Leading Contender Vinícius Júnior Unlikely To Win Prestigious Award

Vinícius had been the firm favourite to win the event, given his instrumental roles in helping La Liga, the Champions League, and the Spanish Super Cup crowns for the Real Madrid.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
Vinícius Júnior. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With a few hours still to go for 2024 Ballon d’Or, Rodri has reportedly emerged as the unexpected candidate to win the accolade ahead of Vinícius Júnior as results have been leaked, according to rumours. According to a report by The Athletic, Real Madrid remains aware that Rodri is set to win the prestigious award.

As a result, the Real Madrid contingent is likely to skip the event in Paris at Théâtre du Châtelet, including Jude Bellingham, Dani Carvajal, along with coach Carlo Ancelotti and club president Florentino Pérez. As per reputed news outlet ESPN, Vinicius himself is likely to skip the event.

Vinícius had been the firm favourite to win the event, given his instrumental roles in helping La Liga, the Champions League, and the Spanish Super Cup crowns for the Real Madrid. He netted an astonishing 15 goals in La Liga and also registered a hat-trick in the Spanish Super Cup final. Rodri equally has made a compelling case as he was a key figure in Manchester City's Premier League. Moreover, the 28-year-old helped Manchester City helped the City clinch UEFA Super Cup and in Spain's Euro Cup title.

Unconfirmed points list showcased Vinicius accumulating record points:

Meanwhile, an unconfirmed and viral points list shows Vinícius leading the list with a massive 630-point tally, comfortably surpassing Lionel Messi's score of 462. However, the score of 630 is still behind Luka Modric's 753 in 2018 and Cristiano Ronaldo's 946.

At the list, Rodri was ranked 2nd with 576 points, followed by Jude Bedingham at 3rd with 422.

