 ICC World Cup 2023 Tickets To Go Live From THIS Date, Registration For Fans To Start From Aug 15
The ICC on Wednesday announced the revised schedule for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Ticket sales for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in India will start from August 25 but fans will have to register themselves on the International Cricket Council's website from Aug 15.

The ICC on Wednesday announced the revised schedule for the World Cup which will start from October 5 with defending champions England taking on New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 WC final.

A total of 9 matches have been rescheduled due to the Navratri and Kali Puja festivals. Several other member boards had also written to the host board BCCI regarding the dates.

Tickets will go on sale on the following dates:

25 August – Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches

30 August – India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

31 August – India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

1 September – India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

2 September – India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

3 September – India matches at Ahmedabad

15 September – Semi Finals and Final

Details of revised schedule

The blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan has been preponed by a day to October 14. As a consequence, England's game against Afghanistan will move from Oct 14 to 15.

"As a result, England's fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi will be moved from Saturday, 14 October and will now be played 24 hours later on Sunday, 15 October.

"Pakistan's contest against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad has moved from Thursday, 12 October to now being played on Tuesday, 10 October and Australia's big match against South Africa in Lucknow moved back 24 hours and will now be played on Thursday, 12 October instead of Friday, 13 October.

ICC Cricket World Cup

"Similarly, New Zealand's game against Bangladesh originally scheduled as a day match for 14 October in Chennai has been moved back and will now be held on Friday, 13 October and be played as a day-night contest.

"Towards the end of the league stage, there are three changes with the double-header encounters of Sunday, 12 November being moved a day earlier to Saturday, 11 November – Australia vs Bangladesh in Pune (10:30AM) and England vs Pakistan in Kolkata (02:00PM).

"Meanwhile, India's last league game against the Netherlands has now been shifted from 11 to 12 November, a day-night clash to be played in Bengaluru," the ICC release stated.

