'Don't Experiment': Here's Why Yuvraj Singh Thinks India Won't Win ICC World Cup 2023

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj SIngh is sceptical about the Men in Blue's chances of the lifting the ICC World Cup 2023 in November as he feels there are still some issues related to the team combination which might come in their way during the tournament.

India have a far from settled ODI squad with exactly two months to go before their first match of the CWC 23 against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

Struggles in batting and bowling lineups

The team is still not sure about the availability of middle-order batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who are still recovering from their respective injuries.

The bowling attack is also not finalised as Jasprit Bumrah will make his return to international cricket after 10 months when he leads the team in the three-T20I series in Ireland.

Even if these three stars are named in India's final squad, expecting them to perform at their absolute best would be a mistake as the trio are coming back from injuries.

No permanent No. 4 since Yuvraj's retirement

The batting lineup's middle-order has been cause for concern for the team ever since Yuvraj retired from the sport in 2017.

Virat Kohli's team experimented with the inexperienced Vijay Shankar at No. 4 in the 2019 ODI World Cup in England but that didn't work out and the all-rounder lost his place after India were knocked out in the semi-finals by New Zealand.

Shreyas Iyer then took over the position and showed a lot of promise before huring his shoulder. And there are still question marks over the No. 4 and 5 positions in the playing XI.

Yuvraj gives his honest opinion

"I am an Indian. But I see a lot of concerns in the Indian middle order because of injuries. If those concerns are not resolved, we will struggle, especially in pressure games. Don't experiment in pressure games.

"The skill work to bat in the middle order is very different from that of an opener. Is there anybody there (in the team management) who is working around the guys that will be playing in the middle order? That's the question mark - the middle order is not ready, so someone will have to make them ready," Yuvraj said on the Cricket Basu YouTube channel.

Rohit & Dravid's failed experiments

India are currently trying out the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the middle order but all three failed to impress on the West Indies tour.

"If your openers are out early, you need to build a partnership. (Middle order) batsmen are not simply flamboyant stroke-makers that occupy the crease and start hitting.

"He has to absorb pressure, leave a few balls, and create a partnership. It's a difficult job, somebody has to be experienced over there," Yuvi added.

