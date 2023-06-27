ICC ODI World Cup 2023: 'Kohli Can Beat Tendulkar & Rohit’s Record For Most WC Hundreds', Feels Virender Sehwag

Virat Kohli |

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag is backing Virat Kohli to break Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma's all-time World Cup for the most hundreds in the showpiece event this year.

Tendulkar set the record for most centuries in the World Cup with six after playing in as many editions of the tournament. Rohit Sharma matched it when he smashed five tons in the 2019 edition alone.

Sehwag feels Kohli could match both Tendulkar and Rohit in this year's ODI World Cup in India. Kohli needs four tons to achieve the feat in this edition, which will be a herculean task but nothing is impossible for a prolific run-scorer like him.

"Virat Kohli has the chance to beat Sachin Tendulkar’s (& Rohit Sharma) record for the most hundreds in World Cups in this tournament.

"Because he doesn’t give his wicket up after getting a good start," Sehwag said at the launch of the schedule of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the St. Regis hotel in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli similar to Sachin Tendulkar

Sehwag even compared Kohli's stature with Tendulkar and said that the Indian team will be looking to win the World Cup for him just like MS Dhoni's team did it for the Master Blaster in 2011.

"We played the 2011 World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar. Virat Kohli is similar to Tendulkar, he’s the one now in Indian cricket.

"Everybody will be looking to win this World Cup for Virat Kohli. Whenever he plays, he gives more than youngsters," Sehwag added.

Hosts India begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai. And the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash is scheduled for Sunday October 15 in Ahmedabad.

World Cup Format

A total of 10 teams will participate at the showcase event, the first eight having already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The final two spots will be determined at the end of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, which concludes on July 9.

Each team plays the other nine in a round robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals.