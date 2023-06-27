ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule & Venue Live Updates: Focus On India vs Pakistan Clash & Final Ahead Of Big Announcement

The delay is in stark contrast to the 2019 event, when the dates and venues for the tournament in England and Wales were announced more than a year out in keeping with usual practice for major sporting events. The match schedule for the tournament is still under wraps as geopolitics cloud the buildup to the showpiece event.

The venues where the Pakistan cricket team is scheduled to play in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India have raised concerns among the team. In response to this request, R Ashwin, shared his thoughts on his YouTube channel, stating that the ICC is unlikely to take the request into consideration.

Pakistan might play the majority of their matches in Chennai and Bengaluru for security purposes. Another possible venue under consideration is Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Likewise, Bangladesh may play most of their matches in Kolkata and Guwahati to minimise travel distance for their fans from the neighbouring country.

Assuming all goes according to plan, the 50-over World Cup is set to commence on October 5. Bengaluru, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Bengaluru, and Dharamshala have been identified as potential venues for both the main matches and practice fixtures. However, only seven of these venues will be hosting India's league matches. Ahmedabad might be the sole venue where India plays two matches, but this is contingent upon the team reaching the final.

Eden Gardens in Kolkata has emerged as a strong favourite to host a semifinal during the Men's ODI World Cup 2023 later this year. The decision to allot a semifinal to Eden Gardens took shape at a meeting of the state associations of host cities with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and International Cricket Council (ICC) officials on Monday (June 26). There were 12 associations who attended the meeting.

A day before the event though, the ICC announced it’s begin the trophy tour by launching the silverware into the space. The trophy reached 120,000 feet above the Earth before landing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad Loading View on Instagram

After a long delay, ICC & BCCI will unveil World Cup 2023 Schedule today at a function in Mumbai starting 11:30 AM.