ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Official Theme Song 'Dil Jashn Bole' Unveiled Featuring Ranveer Singh And Dhanashree Verma (WATCH)

Ranveer Singh in the 2023 World Cup theme song. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has launched the official theme of the 2023 World Cup as Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh and renowned music composer Pritam teamed up to come up with the same. The track named 'Dil Jashn Bole', which is just over 3 minutes, aims to capture the emotions of the widespread cricket community and unite them.

Read Also From Axar Patel To Naseem Shah: Long Injury List Ahead Of 2023 World Cup

It's worth noting that the theme song also has Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Varma. At the theme launch, Ranveer said it's an absolute honor to be a part of this, stating, as quoted by the official website:

"Being part of this anthem launch for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is truly an honour. It's a celebration of the sport we all love."

DIL JASHN BOLE! #CWC23



Official Anthem arriving now on platform 2023 📢📢



Board the One Day Xpress and join the greatest cricket Jashn ever! 🚂🥳



Credits:

Music - Pritam

Lyrics - Shloke Lal, Saaveri Verma

Singers - Pritam, Nakash Aziz, Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Jonita… pic.twitter.com/09AK5B8STG — ICC (@ICC) September 20, 2023

Pritam, on the other hand, feels that the track 'Dil Jashn Bole' symbolizes the sentiments of 1.4 billion Indians, adding:

"Cricket is India's greatest passion and composing 'Dil Jashn Bole' for the biggest World Cup ever, has been a tremendous honour for me. This song is not just for 1.4 billion Indian fans but for the whole world to come to India and be a part of the biggest celebration ever."

England and New Zealand to kickstart the tournament:

Meanwhile, the high-octane 50-over tournament will get underway with defending champions England facing runners-up New Zealand at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5th. The two sides were involved in a heart-stopping final in the 2019 edition at Lord's.

With England beating the Kiwis in the recent four-game ODI series, they will be confident of upstaging Kane Williamson's men in Ahmedabad.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)