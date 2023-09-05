ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa Name Their 15-man Squad For Showpiece Event

South Africa cricket team. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have named their 15-player 2023 World Cup squad. Swashbuckling opening batter Dewald Brevis has been omitted from the line-up, while Gerald Coetzee has bolted into the 15-man squad as the 5th specialist fast bowler along with Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, and Sisanda Magala.

Read Also 30-Year-Old South Africa Star Quinton De Kock To Retire From ODIs After ICC World Cup 2023 In India

Brevis, who made his international debut in the recently-concluded T20I series against Australia, couldn't convert his domestic stardom into the international arena. He only managed scores of 5 and 0 in the first two T20Is and was dropped from the 3rd. Tristan Stubbs, who has played only 1 ODI and delivered some promising performances in the T20I series has also been left out.

However, with ICC allowing teams to make changes until September 28th, the duo have a chance to press their case with good performances in the forthcoming five-match ODI series against Australia.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, aggressive opening batter Quinton de Kock has announced that the upcoming 50-over World Cup in India will be his last and will be retiring from the format. The 30-year-old has been a long-standing servant for the Proteas, especially in the limited-overs format, compiling over 7000 runs in the format.

The Proteas are yet to reach the World Cup semi-final and have ceased to go past the semi-finals on 4 occasions since first participating in 1992. Temba Bavuma's men will open their campaign against Sri Lanka on October 7th against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi.

Read Also Hilarious Scenes As Spectator Signs The Ball Before Tossing It Back On The Field In 3rd T20I Between...

South Africa's 2023 World Cup squad:

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)