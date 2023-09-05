 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa Name Their 15-man Squad For Showpiece Event
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsICC Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa Name Their 15-man Squad For Showpiece Event

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa Name Their 15-man Squad For Showpiece Event

Led by Temba Bavuma, South Africa will hope to win their first 50-over World Cup this year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
South Africa cricket team. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have named their 15-player 2023 World Cup squad. Swashbuckling opening batter Dewald Brevis has been omitted from the line-up, while Gerald Coetzee has bolted into the 15-man squad as the 5th specialist fast bowler along with Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, and Sisanda Magala.

Read Also
30-Year-Old South Africa Star Quinton De Kock To Retire From ODIs After ICC World Cup 2023 In India
article-image

Brevis, who made his international debut in the recently-concluded T20I series against Australia, couldn't convert his domestic stardom into the international arena. He only managed scores of 5 and 0 in the first two T20Is and was dropped from the 3rd. Tristan Stubbs, who has played only 1 ODI and delivered some promising performances in the T20I series has also been left out.

However, with ICC allowing teams to make changes until September 28th, the duo have a chance to press their case with good performances in the forthcoming five-match ODI series against Australia.

Meanwhile, aggressive opening batter Quinton de Kock has announced that the upcoming 50-over World Cup in India will be his last and will be retiring from the format. The 30-year-old has been a long-standing servant for the Proteas, especially in the limited-overs format, compiling over 7000 runs in the format.

The Proteas are yet to reach the World Cup semi-final and have ceased to go past the semi-finals on 4 occasions since first participating in 1992. Temba Bavuma's men will open their campaign against Sri Lanka on October 7th against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi.

Read Also
Hilarious Scenes As Spectator Signs The Ball Before Tossing It Back On The Field In 3rd T20I Between...
article-image

South Africa's 2023 World Cup squad:

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

World Cup 2023: Team India's 15 Men Tasked With Bringing World Cup Trophy Home

World Cup 2023: Team India's 15 Men Tasked With Bringing World Cup Trophy Home

'Are You Supporting I.N.D.I.A Alliance?': Fans Troll Mumbai Indians Over Tweet On World Cup Squad

'Are You Supporting I.N.D.I.A Alliance?': Fans Troll Mumbai Indians Over Tweet On World Cup Squad

Rohit Sharma On India's Squad For ICC World Cup 2023: 'Possibly The Best 15 We Could Get, Some Will...

Rohit Sharma On India's Squad For ICC World Cup 2023: 'Possibly The Best 15 We Could Get, Some Will...

‘Virender Sehwag Knew This Before Anyone Else’: Nawab Of Najafgarh Responds To X User On...

‘Virender Sehwag Knew This Before Anyone Else’: Nawab Of Najafgarh Responds To X User On...

ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Presents 'Golden Ticket' To Bollywood Legend Amitabh...

ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Presents 'Golden Ticket' To Bollywood Legend Amitabh...