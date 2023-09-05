 30-Year-Old South Africa Star Quinton De Kock To Retire From ODIs After ICC World Cup 2023 In India
30-Year-Old South Africa Star Quinton De Kock To Retire From ODIs After ICC World Cup 2023 In India

De Kock's announcement came just minutes after the Proteas announced their 15-man squad for the ICC ODI World Cup in India.

Tuesday, September 05, 2023
article-image

South African cricket fans got a rude shock on Tuesday as superstar cricketer Quinton de Kock said that he will retire from one-day internationals after the ICC World Cup 2023 in India later this year.

De Kock's announcement came just minutes after the Proteas announced their 15-man squad for the ODI World Cup.

De Kock has played 140 ODIs for South Africa since making his debut in 2013. He's played 140 ODIs so far in which he's scored 5966 runs at an average of 44.85 with 17 centuries and 29 fifties.

article-image

De Kock's decision comes as a big surprise for fans but he might have taken this call to prolong his career in T20Is and franchise cricket.

He had already retired from Tests in 2021 after playing 54 matches in which he scored 3300 runs at 38.82 with six centuries.

De Kock recently signed up for the Melbourne Renegades and is set to make his debut in the Big Bash League which overlaps with South Africa's T20I series at home against India from December 10-21.

article-image

Cricket South Africa statement

“Quinton de Kock has been a really good servant to South African cricket

“He set the benchmark with his attacking batting style and was a key member of the squad for a number of years. He also wore the captain’s armband and that is an honour that very few people get to hold.

“We understand his decision to step back from ODI cricket and we want to thank him for his service over the years. We wish him well for the future but still look forward to seeing him represent the Proteas in T20I cricket," said CSA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe.

article-image

