Hilarious Scenes As Spectator Signs The Ball Before Tossing It Back On The Field In 3rd T20I Between South Africa And Australia

Fan signs the ball before tossing it on the field. | (Credits: Twitter)

Even as South Africa were struggling against Australia in the 3rd T20I on Sunday in Durban, a spectator in the stands grabbed eyeballs as he signed a ball before throwing it back when Donovan Ferreira hit a six. The incident left the commentators in stitches as Pommie Mbangwa was stunned by his decision to carry a marker for the game.

The incident occurred in the final ball of the 15th over when Ferreira struck one out of the ground off leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha's bowling. When the ball returned to the ground, the umpires saw there were some markings on the same as the fan decided to give a personal touch to it.

Mbangwa, who was present in the commentary box, described the incident as 'so funny' and elaborated:

"That’s so funny. He’s brought a marker to the ground, whoever that fan is, and decided, ‘I tell you what, I think you need my signature, it’s a million-dollar one, I’m going to put it on the ball!’ Some people are funny. I don’t know. Like, how does it even come to mind? I know what I’ll do, I’ll sign the ball and send it back!’"

Australia whitewash South Africa despite Donovan Ferreira's cameo on debut:

Despite Ferreira's stunning cameo of 48 off 21 deliveries that included 5 towering sixes, Australia prevailed by 5 wickets. After choosing to bat first, the Proteas set 191 for the tourists to win, thanks to whirlwind knocks by Ferreira, Aiden Markram, and Reeza Hendricks.

However, the Men in Yellow were up for the task, spearheaded by Travis Head's 48-ball 91. Josh Inglis also made a vital contribution of 42, while Marcus Stoinis stayed unbeaten at 37 off 21 deliveries.

