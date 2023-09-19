From Axar Patel To Naseem Shah: Long Injury List Ahead Of 2023 World Cup

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 19, 2023
Indian all-rounder Axar Patel suffered a quadriceps strain during the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game against Bangladesh. While Axar has been included in the 2023 World Cup squad, he could be replaced in the coming days until he gets fit.
New Zealand seamer Tim Southee will fractured his thumb on the right hand during the 4th ODI against England, making him doubtful for the campaign
New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner sustained a knee injury during the 2nd ODI against England in a recent series. However, he is expected to be fit for the World Cup.
Anrich Nortje will undergo a fitness test this week after sustaining a back injury during the 2nd ODI of the five-game series against Australia recently.
Sisanda Magala had not played any cricket since splitting the web in his right hand during IPL 2023. He played the 3rd ODI against Australia recently, during which he endured a knee problem. Magala will also undergo a fitness test this week.
Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah is expected to miss the 2023 World Cup due to a shoulder injury that appeared during the Asia Cup Super 4 game against India.
Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf had a side strain due to which he didn't take the field during the reserve day of the Asia Cup Super 4 game against India. However, he is likely to be fit for the tournament.
Australian opener Travis Head suffered a wrist injury during the 4th ODI against South Africa at Centurion, rendering him doubtful for the showpiece event.
Maheesh Theekshana strained his right hamstring while fielding during the Asia Cup Super 4 match against Pakistan. However, SLC expect him to be fit for the final.
Sri Lanka's fast bowler Dushmanta Chameera suffered a pectoral injury during LPL, rendering him doubtful for the 2023 World Cup's initial matches.
Sri Lankan leggie Wanindu Hasaranga has a grade two strain in his left thigh, rendering him uncertain for the tournament.
Sri Lanka's right-arm pacer Lahiru Kumara didn't feature in the Asia Cup due to side strain, but could sneak into the World Cup squad.
Dilshan Madushanka torn an oblique muscle during a practice game recently and could be struggling for fitness for the World Cup.
