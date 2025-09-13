 Hong Kong Open Super 500: India's Star Men's Doubles Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty Storm Into First Final Of Season
Hong Kong Open Super 500: India's Star Men's Doubles Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty Storm Into First Final Of Season

The eighth-seeded Indians will face the winners of the other semifinal between China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang and Chinese Taipei's Fang-Chih Lee and Fang-Jen Lee.

Saturday, September 13, 2025
Hong Kong: India's star men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ended a long wait for a title shot this year, storming into the final of the Hong Kong Open Super 500 with a straight-game win on Saturday.

The world No. 9 duo defeated Chinese Taipei's Bing-Wei Lin and Chen Cheng Kuan 21-17, 21-15 to make their first final of the season after six semifinal heartbreaks.

For Satwik and Chirag, the result is more than just a step into another summit clash. It marks a stirring comeback from a gruelling year that tested both their bodies and spirits.

A year ago, the Indians endured the anguish of missing out on an Olympic medal after being stopped by Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

They salvaged some pride with a bronze at the World Championships becoming only the third Indian pair after Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu to win multiple medals at the event.

Satwik has battled back and elbow injuries in the months after the Olympics, only to be struck by personal tragedy when his father died from a cardiac arrest in February.

His comeback was cut short again by a bout of chickenpox. Chirag too struggled with a recurring back injury, leaving the pair short of rhythm and results.

Saturday's win, therefore, was a statement of resilience as much as form, offering a glimpse of the hunger that once made them trailblazers for Indian doubles on the world stage.

