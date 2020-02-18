History created! Kambala jockey Nishant Shetty breaks Srinivasa Gowda’s 100-metre record

Kambala runner Srinivas Gowda grabbed headlines after his blistering run, making him the fastest runner in the history of the traditional sport. He covered 100 metres in just 9.55 seconds at the Kambala competition. But now, his seemingly impossible record has been broken by another runner, Nishant Shetty. Shetty covered 100 metres in just 9.51 seconds.
Nishant set the new record at Soorya-Chandra Jodukare Kambala at Venoor. He is from Bajagoli Jogibettu. While Gowda ran the entire 145 metres in 13.62 seconds, Shetty ran the same length in 13.61 seconds. This effort of Shetty put him in the elite list of Kambala runners who took less than 10 seconds to reach the 100-metre mark. Their names are Iruvathur Anand (9.57 secs), Akkeri Suresh Shetty (9.57 secs) and Srinivas Gowda (9.55 secs).
Last week, Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju took to his Twitter account and wrote, “I'll call Karnataka's Srinivasa Gowda for trials by top SAI Coaches. There's lack of knowledge in masses about the standards of Olympics especially in athletics where ultimate human strength & endurance are surpassed. I'll ensure that no talents in India are left out untested."
Gowda had earlier refused his invitation and said, "I will not be attending the sports trials. I want to achieve further in Kambala." But, on Monday, he said that he will now take up the eligibility test after March 10 as he is busy with four more Kambala races.
Speaking to The New Indian Express (TNIE), Gowda said, "I will come to sports authority of India to take up eligibility test after March 10 as I am busy with four more Kambala race".
Gowda became overnight sensation and netizens compared him to the fastest sprinter in the world Usain Bolt and urged sporting bodies to take note of the jockey. Bolt holds the world 100m record of 9.58 seconds and according to calculations, Gowda covered the same distance in just 9.55 seconds.
After being compared with Usain Bolt who holds the world 100m record of 9.58 seconds, Gowda had said: "People are comparing me to Usain Bolt. He is a world champion, I am only running in a slushy paddy field."
