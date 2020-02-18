History created! Kambala jockey Nishant Shetty breaks Srinivasa Gowda’s 100-metre record

Kambala runner Srinivas Gowda grabbed headlines after his blistering run, making him the fastest runner in the history of the traditional sport. He covered 100 metres in just 9.55 seconds at the Kambala competition. But now, his seemingly impossible record has been broken by another runner, Nishant Shetty. Shetty covered 100 metres in just 9.51 seconds.

Nishant set the new record at Soorya-Chandra Jodukare Kambala at Venoor. He is from Bajagoli Jogibettu. While Gowda ran the entire 145 metres in 13.62 seconds, Shetty ran the same length in 13.61 seconds. This effort of Shetty put him in the elite list of Kambala runners who took less than 10 seconds to reach the 100-metre mark. Their names are Iruvathur Anand (9.57 secs), Akkeri Suresh Shetty (9.57 secs) and Srinivas Gowda (9.55 secs).