Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda turns down union sports minister’s offer for SAI trials

Mumbai: The Sports Authority of India’s trails is over much before it could begin for the Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda. As he has turned down the Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju’s invite to go for the SAI trails which was to be held at their hostel in Bengaluru this week.

“Gowda was to join us here on Monday but he has refused the offer,” said a SAI official from Bangaluru while talking to Free Press Journal on Sunday.

“He has informed SAI that he is not interested as he feels that Kambala race is his bread and butter,” added the official on conditions of anonymity.

It was on Saturday after Gowda made news for his record breaking time at the kambala event held in Udipi, in Mangalore district in Karnataka when he timed 13.62 seconds, the 140 meter race.

And soon the calculators and other types of machinery were put to work comparing his time of covering 100 meters, and soon came to a conclusion that Gowda timed better than Usain Bolt. And he was also termed as the future Usain Bolt of India.

But all was laid to rest on late Sunday evening as the in Surya Chandra Kambala champion Gowda preferred to stay back in his home town and be a part of Kambala race rather than anything.

Gowda, has been taking part in this sports from the age of 15, in over 100 events in his career so far as a jockey, and has won many titles. Meanwhile, Adil Somariiwala, President of the Athletics Federation of India also expressed disbelief of Gowda’s decision.

“What can I say? We had given him an opportunity to showcase his talents.”