'Will take up eligibility test after March 10': Srinivasa Gowda after refusing Kiren Rijiju's offer to attend SAI trials

Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda, who had earlier refused to take part in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) trials in Bengaluru on Monday, said that he will now take up the eligibility test after March 10 as he is busy with four more Kambala races.

Speaking to The New Indian Express (TNIE), Gowda said, "I will come to sports authority of India to take up eligibility test after March 10 as I am busy with four more Kambala race".

On Monday, talking to TNIE, he said, "In Kambala race, heels play an important role whereas it is toes in a track race. Not just jockeys, but even Buffaloes have a role to play in Kambala. In track race, this is not the case."

Upon being asked about Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju's invitation to take part in trials for a track event at SAI, he said, "I will not be attending the sports trials. I want to achieve further in Kambala."