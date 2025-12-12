'GOAT India Tour 2025': Kolkata Fans Offered A Rare Opportunity To Meet & Greet Lionel Messi Up Close For ₹10 Lakh; Check Full Details

Image: Lionel Messi/Instagram

Kolkata, a city that breathes football like few others in the world, is preparing for an unforgettable moment in sporting history. The G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 is set to bring football icon Lionel Messi to the City of Joy for an exclusive Meet & Greet experience that promises unmatched closeness to the Argentine legend. Scheduled for Saturday, 13 December at 9:30 AM, the event will take place at the prestigious Hyatt Regency Kolkata, offering fans a rare, intimate encounter with the greatest footballer of all time.

For those who have dreamt of meeting Messi in person, this is the opportunity of a lifetime, an experience crafted with precision, exclusivity, and luxury. Guests will be able to shake hands with the GOAT, interact briefly, and take home memories that transcend even the biggest football moments. As part of the experience, fans will also receive a professional group photograph (group of six) with Messi, perfectly captured and framed as a keepsake.

Adding to the exclusivity, participants gain access to a one-hour private lounge session, complete with thoughtfully curated food and beverages. This lounge setting is designed to offer a relaxed, premium environment where fans can soak in the atmosphere of being just a few feet away from the global sporting icon. It’s not merely an event, it is an elevated, once-in-a-lifetime celebration of Messi’s legacy and presence.

Every guest who attends will also receive a complimentary hospitality-category ticket for the Messi G.O.A.T India Tour: Kolkata public programme, making the Meet & Greet not only a rare personal interaction but also a gateway to the larger celebration that awaits the city.

This exclusive experience is priced at ₹1,000,000, reflecting the rarity, demand, and unmatched access it offers. For many, this will be the closest they ever come to meeting a global sporting figure of Messi’s stature and perhaps the most memorable minute of their lives.

Tickets are now available on the District App, and with limited slots on offer, demand is expected to surge rapidly across football-loving Kolkata and beyond. The city, already buzzing with anticipation, now stands ready to host a historic moment that fans will remember for decades.

For Kolkata, December 13 won’t just be another date on the calendar. It will be the day Lionel Messi steps into the heart of a city that has worshipped football for generations, giving a select few the chance to meet, greet, and celebrate the GOAT in a way only a handful in the world ever will.