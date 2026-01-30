 PAK vs AUS, 1st T20I: Pakistan Umpire's Hilarious DRS Confusion Over Babar Azam Leaves Fans & Commentators In Splits; Video
PAK vs AUS, 1st T20I: Pakistan Umpire's Hilarious DRS Confusion Over Babar Azam Leaves Fans & Commentators In Splits; Video

During the Pakistan vs Australia T20I, a routine DRS review involving Babar Azam turned chaotic, amusing fans and commentators. Third umpire Nasir Hussain initially misread ball tracking, wrongly calling it “pitching outside leg.” Confusion escalated when officials noted Babar was a right-hander, prompting repeated reviews, leaving the star batsman surprised and halfway back to the dressing room.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
Image: 1spacerecorder/X

A seemingly routine DRS review involving Pakistan star Babar Azam during the recent Pakistan vs Australia T20I turned into an unexpected comedy of errors, leaving commentators and fans laughing at the on-field confusion.

The incident unfolded when a third umpire review system referral was underway. Replays clearly showed that the ball pitched outside off, impacted in line, and was hitting the stumps, the usual criteria for an LBW decision.

However, the third umpire, identified as Nasir Hussain of Pakistan, initially misread the ball tracking and incorrectly communicated that the ball was “pitching outside leg”.

The confusion deepened when video replays reminded officials that the batter was a right‑hander, prompting further hesitation and another review of the footage. By that point, Babar Azam had already started walking back to the dressing room, clearly surprised by the delay and chaos.

Comedy of errors

Finally, after a prolonged pause, and much laughter from commentators covering the match, the third umpire corrected the call and relayed the correct ball‑tracking verdict. But in an unusual twist, instead of advising the on‑field umpire Ahsan Raza to change the initial ruling, he initially suggested sticking with the original not‑out decision, adding to the bewilderment. Moments later, the correct decision of out was communicated.

What should have been a straightforward LBW dismissal decision instead became a talking point for its series of missteps, igniting laughter among broadcasters and social‑media users alike. The clip of the confusion quickly went viral, with fans sharing reactions and commentary on the comedic review sequence.

Meanwhile, Australia lost the match, further adding to the dramatic narrative of the contest and giving cricket followers global entertainment well beyond the on‑field action.

