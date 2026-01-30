Virat Kohli Instagram Blunder: Know How Much Indian Cricketer Earns Through Single Post; Numbers Will Shock You | X @imRohit_IND

Fans & supporters of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli went into a frenzy after his official Instagram handle went missing for hours till morning 8:30 AM on January 30. The relief came soon after his account started showing up on the social media platform. However, the brief disappearance has sparked discussions among netizens.

Virat Kohli has over 274 million followers on Instagram. He is the most followed Indian personality on the social media platform and globally the leading cricketer in terms of Instagram followers. Kohli follows just 283 accounts and has shared over 1,000 posts on the platform so far.

How much does Virat Kohli earn through a single Instagram post?

While there are many reports claiming different numbers on how much Kohli charges for a single sponsored post, the amount is as much as the annual net worth of many. As per a report by Hindustan Times, Virat Kohli charges ₹8.9 crore per Instagram post and ₹2.5 crore per X (formerly Twitter) post.

On the other hand, the 2023 Hopper HQ ranking reports that Kohli demands a sum of ₹14 crore for an individual Instagram post. Several social media speculations and claims translate the amount upto ₹12 Crore.

However, in 2023, Kohli debunked the fake reports and speculations made around his social media earnings. He wrote on X, "While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true."

After a staggering performance at home in the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand, Virat Kohli is back to spend some time with his family. He will be next seen in the IPL 2026 this summer.