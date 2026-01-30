'Gave Teammate Chewing Gum With Gummies...': Hockey India Drop Manpreet Singh, 2 Others For Disciplinary Issues

Veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh | X @GagsOnCricket

New Delhi: Hockey India's decision to drop three players, including veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh, from the list of probables for the upcoming FIH Pro League season stemmed from "serious disciplinary" issues during the team's tour of South Africa in December.

Sources said that in the wake of alleged indiscipline during the three-Test tour, Manpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak were left out of the 33-member probables' list for the national preparatory camp, scheduled from February 1 to 7, ahead of the upcoming FIH Pro League season.

India endured a tough Test series between December 2 and 16, losing two matches while the third ended in a draw.

"A serious case of indiscipline came to light during the South Africa tour when a player was absent from a team meeting. It was later discovered that Manpreet, Dilpreet, and Pathak had allegedly given him chewing gum containing a banned substance, which caused him to lose consciousness," a source told PTI Bhasha.

"After allegedly consuming gummies infused with a banned substance, the player felt nauseous and missed a team meeting. The incident was subsequently brought to the attention of the coaching staff, following which it was revealed that the gummies were allegedly supplied by Manpreet, Dilpreet and Pathak.

"The player had to be tended to throughout the night and was also unable to attend the team meeting the following morning," the source added.

The source added that the players who allegedly supplied the gummies later apologised, but the management took strong objection to the incident and omitted them from the probables' list.

"The players later apologised for giving their teammate a banned substance, but the decision to exclude them from the upcoming camp was announced during the team meeting."

It is learnt that no written report of the incident was submitted to Hockey India by India's foreign coach, Craig Fulton.

The exclusion of senior players, particularly Manpreet Singh -- a former India captain and part of the squads that won back-to-back Olympic bronze medals at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 -- came as a surprise to many.

There was also speculation that Manpreet's omission was aimed at preventing him from equalling Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey's record of 412 international appearances, with the midfielder just one match away from matching the mark.

India, who had finished eighth among nine teams in the last Pro League season, will open their campaign against Belgium on February 11 followed by a game against Argentina a day later.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will then take on Belgium in the return fixture on February 14, followed by the match against Argentina a day later.

The team will then fly to Hobart where they will take on Spain (February 21 and 24) and Australia (February 22 and 25). The European leg of the tournament will be held in June.

