 Australian Open 2026: Injured Carlos Alcaraz Beats Alexander Zverev In A 5-Set Thriller To Seal Maiden Finals Berth
Carlos Alcaraz sealed a place in the Australian Open final for the first time in a thrilling 5-set win over Alexander Zverev on Friday. The Spaniard, who battled bouts of illness and injury prevailed in a thrilling clash to seal the game in tie-breaker to set up a potential clash against either Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 03:03 PM IST
Carlos Alcaraz sealed a first ever Australian Open final berth in a semi-final match for the ages on Friday in Melbourne Park. The 22-year-old Spaniard battled injury to prevail in the longest semi-final clash in the history of the Grand Slam to book a ticket to the summit clash on Sunday. Alcaraz was two sets up before Zverev mounted a comeback making the most of Carlos' fitness. However, the World No.3 miraculously pulled through the tie break to set up a potential clash with either Novak Djokovic or Jannik Sinner.

