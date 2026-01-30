Australian Open 2026: Injured Carlos Alcaraz Beats Alexander Zverev In A 5-Set Thriller To Seal Maiden Finals Berth

Carlos Alcaraz sealed a first ever Australian Open final berth in a semi-final match for the ages on Friday in Melbourne Park. The 22-year-old Spaniard battled injury to prevail in the longest semi-final clash in the history of the Grand Slam to book a ticket to the summit clash on Sunday. Alcaraz was two sets up before Zverev mounted a comeback making the most of Carlos' fitness. However, the World No.3 miraculously pulled through the tie break to set up a potential clash with either Novak Djokovic or Jannik Sinner.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

More to follow..