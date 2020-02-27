Glenn Maxwell gets engaged to long-time Indian girlfriend Vini Raman

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell announced his engagement to his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman on Wednesday. He took to his Instagram account to break the news. The pair has been dating for quite some time now.
The 31-year-old cricketer posted a photo with Vini on Instagram. In the photo, the Melbourne based Indian pharmacist, Vini can be seen posing with the engagement ring.
Vini also shared the news on her account. She posted a photo with Maxwell and wrote, "Last week my favourite person asked me to marry him 😍💍 #YES".
The 26-year-old Vini Raman is an Indian-origin pharmacist based in Melbourne. She completed her studies in medical science from Mentone Girl's Secondary College in Victoria, Australia. She has a sister, Madhu Raman, who works as a nurse in Melbourne.
Maxwell has now become the second Australian cricketer to get engaged to an Indian woman. In 2014, former Australian Pacer Shaun Tait became the first Australian to tie the knot with Indian girl, Mashoom Singha. The pair had met during an IPL party and all things panned out well between them. Soon they were getting married.
Last year, when Maxwell had taken a mental break from cricket, he revealed that it was his girlfriend, Vini Raman, who had noticed a change in him. He said, "It was actually my partner who suggested I speak to someone, she was the first one who noticed it, so I should probably thank her as well. Once I had that initial conversation it was a big weight off my shoulders."
He credited his partner for standing by him when the going got tough. "My girlfriend was probably No. 1, it wasn't an easy job for her to deal with me going through my mood swings for the first few weeks, but Michael Lloyd was the guy I had the initial conversation with, he's been someone who I've confided in since back in the academy days, so I've known him for well over a decade now," Maxwell said.
On the work front, Maxwell had a great Big Bash League (BBL) season as he amassed 398. He also led his side Melbourne Stars to the summit clash but the team lost by 19 runs against Sydney Sixers. After the final, Maxwell was not seen in any cricketing action.
The 31-year-old is currently placed at the second spot of the all-rounders ranking in the shortest format of the game.
Earlier this month, Maxwell has opted himself out of South Africa series in order to undergo surgery on his left elbow.
Maxwell will now feature in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), commencing from March 29. He will play for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.
(With Agency Inputs)
