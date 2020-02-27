Glenn Maxwell gets engaged to long-time Indian girlfriend Vini Raman

Last year, when Maxwell had taken a mental break from cricket, he revealed that it was his girlfriend, Vini Raman, who had noticed a change in him. He said, "It was actually my partner who suggested I speak to someone, she was the first one who noticed it, so I should probably thank her as well. Once I had that initial conversation it was a big weight off my shoulders."

He credited his partner for standing by him when the going got tough. "My girlfriend was probably No. 1, it wasn't an easy job for her to deal with me going through my mood swings for the first few weeks, but Michael Lloyd was the guy I had the initial conversation with, he's been someone who I've confided in since back in the academy days, so I've known him for well over a decade now," Maxwell said.