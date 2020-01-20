From Virat Kohli to Glenn Maxwell: 5 cricketers who opened up about their mental health issues

Here are five players that have opened up about their mental health issues;

1. Virat Kohli: Talking on Glenn Maxwell’s break from cricket due to mental health issues, the Indian skipper said that it was remarkable of Maxwell to admit the issues faced by him. Recalling an earlier phase in his career, Virat said that he too battled "end of the world" thoughts but didn't know how to even communicate to someone.

Speaking at a press conference, he said, “You know when you get to the international stage, every player that's in the squad needs that communication - that ability to speak out. I think what Glenn has done is remarkable. I have gone through a phase in my career where I had felt that it was the end of the world. I just didn't know what do and what to say to anyone, How to speak, how to communicate," he recalled, referring to the 2014 tour of England when he endured a slump in his form.

2. Marcus Trescothick: The England cricketer was at the peak of his career in 2006 when he announced his retirement due to his mental health. He was in the squad when England was on tour in India but he had to return home citing mental health issues.

In an interview with Men’s Health, he had talked about his depression openly. He said, “I’d always suffered with being away from home. I remember sitting with the team psychologist before the tour, telling him I didn’t want to go away. Things escalated really quickly when we got out there. I was cooped up in bed for the best part of a week and it got progressively worse to the point where I thought “I’ve got to get out of here and sort out what’s happening to me.”

3. Glenn Maxwell: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell had taken a break from cricket in October 2019 for a similar reason. Upon his return in December, he said that being constantly on the road for the past "four to five years" had mentally and physically ruined him, forcing him to take a mental health break in October.

In an interview to ESPNcricinfo, he said, “I was pretty cooked when I decided to take the time off. Big reason why I did take that time away is I was pretty mentally and physically ruined. I think it was eight months on the road, living out of a suitcase and that probably had been going on for four or five years, just constantly on the road and it all just caught up with me at that time.”