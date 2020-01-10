'Never seen anyone hit the ball this hard since Vivian Richards': Mark Waugh in awe of Glen Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell's heroics powered Melbourne Stars to win against Melbourne Renegades by seven wickets in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) on Friday.

With this defeat, Melbourne Renegades took their winless streak to eight matches while Melbourne Stars hold the top-spot with 14 points.

Chasing a decent target of 169 runs, Melbourne Stars had a poor start as Marcus Stoinis was dismissed in the very first over of the innings, bowled by Samit Patel.

Ben Dunk and Hilton Cartwright also lost their wickets which put Melbourne Stars under pressure. Glenn Maxwell and Nick Larkin then took charge.

Both played brilliantly and provided their side with some momentum. Skipper Maxwell completed his half-century during the chase.

Maxwell, who had a 115-run partnership with Larkin (33*), played an unbeaten knock of 83 runs off just 45 to take Melbourne Stars over the line.