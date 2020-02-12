Fresh injury concerns for Australia after Glenn Maxwell ruled out of South Africa tour due to elbow surgery

Melbourne: Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has opted to give the South Africa tour a miss in order to undergo surgery on his left elbow, Cricket Australia confirmed on Wednesday.

As a result, D'Arcy Short has replaced Maxwell in both the squads for T20I and ODI series against South Africa.

"Representing Australia is the highest honour in cricket and something I cherish," Maxwell said. "I was not confident that I could perform at international level with my elbow in its current state and have decided to undergo surgery straight away to fix the issue," Maxwell said in an official statement.

Maxwell informed Australian team medical staff about the pain in his elbow. Imaging scans revealed some loose fragments of bone within his elbow joint.

He will undergo arthroscopic surgery on Thursday. It is expected that he will require six-to-eight weeks before he is ready to return to playing.